About this product
Stupid Fruit is a sativa dominant hybrid. This strain is perfect to kick start your day and have you feeling energetic and focused. This sweet berry tasting flower is also known to help with anxiety and stress but leave you with the ability to concentrate. A perfect strain for daily use!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Phoenix Fields
Phoenix Fields is a trusted source for all your flower and pre-roll needs, from a grow you can count on to deliver!
State License(s)
GAAA-4YSB-HTY6