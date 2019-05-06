About this product
• 5 1/2 Gram Infused Cannabis Pre-Rolls
• Infused with Diamond Sauce & Live Rosin
• Dusted with Kief
• Hybrid Strain
PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with diamond sauce and live rosin. Each Lil Piff is rolled in kief, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.
About this strain
Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation.
