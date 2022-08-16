Mag Creme:

• 2 Gram Infused Glass Tip Blunt

• Solventless Live Resin

• Hybrid Strain



Mag Creme (AKA Magnum Creme) is a balanced hybrid that presents rich aromas and smooth flavors of berries, and earthy fuel. While the effects are slow, they are long-lasting!



PIFF STIXS Blunts are glass tipped infused blunts made with high quality premium indoor flower, never shake. Our flower is infused with live solventless rosin adding an even higher level of THC. With Piff's incredible potency, taste and purity, reach for this glass tipped gem of a blunt.

