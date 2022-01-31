About this product
Nerds effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
12% of people report feeling headache
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
