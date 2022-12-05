About this product
Piff Stixs Variety Box:
Includes:
• 4 Infused pre-rolls - Lava Cake, White Rntz, D. Star, Biscotti.
• Grinder and Lighter
PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with liquid diamond sauce and rolled in bubble hash, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.
Includes:
• 4 Infused pre-rolls - Lava Cake, White Rntz, D. Star, Biscotti.
• Grinder and Lighter
PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with liquid diamond sauce and rolled in bubble hash, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!