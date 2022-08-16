Vanilla OG:

• 2 Gram Infused Glass Tip Blunt

• Solventless Live Resin

• Hybrid Strain



Vanilla OG has an inviting smell resembling most other OGs (overwhelmingly piney) mixed with some vanilla ice cream. Super smooth flower with potent effects!



PIFF STIXS Blunts are glass tipped infused blunts made with high quality premium indoor flower, never shake. Our flower is infused with live solventless rosin adding an even higher level of THC. With Piff's incredible potency, taste and purity, reach for this glass tipped gem of a blunt.

