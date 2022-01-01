About this product
Creme Brulee is a balanced hybrid that crosses Starfighter and Pineapple Cookies. Starfighter is a Kush heavy genetic by Alien Genetics with Chemdawg in the mix. Pineapple Cookies, indica leaning hybrid, is Pineapple OG crossed with Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Chem Brulee is aptly named for its delightful aromatic complexity. The sweet notes of pineapple and cookie pair well with the depth of kush and fuel. Its’ well-balanced effects offer a clear mind, mood elevation, euphoria and mild body relaxation. Versatile enough to consume day or night but ideal for social outings and a functional happy high.
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Nuggets is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, Washington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left. Pioneer Nuggets is dedicated to one mission - We devote our lives to produce the highest-quality cannabis for the world. Our internal passion drives our love for our plants, our people and our community. Each member of our team wakes up, slays the day, falls asleep and dreams about cannabis. Our dedication to our profession comes easy. It's the 100% hand crafted all-natural methodology we use that invokes our endless commitment.