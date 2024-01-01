Gush Mintz Triple Infused Blunt [1g]

by Plaid Jacket
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

1g of premium, cannabis flower triple infused with single source live rosin, ice water hash & kief. Comes in a plastic tube with a silicone stopper, nestled in a kraft tube.

---------------

Bred by Purple City Genetics, this indica dominant strain offers a taste and flavor experience like no other. Fresh floral notes, accompanied by a spicy zest, create an uplifting palette that settles nicely against its creamy texture.

Gush Mintz is the perfect strain for true, deep relaxation. With its sky high THC levels, this strain comes in euphoric and uplifting, then evolves into complete body tranquillity.

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Kush Mints X F1 Durb X Gushers
Top Terpenes: Selinadiene, Humulene
Taste: Spicy, Floral
Aroma: Fresh, Minty
Effects: Euphoric, Deep Relaxation, Tranquility

About this strain

Gush Mints is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mints exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Plaid Jacket
Plaid Jacket
Shop products
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 430370
Notice a problem?Report this item