1g of premium, cannabis flower triple infused with single source live rosin, ice water hash & kief. Comes in a plastic tube with a silicone stopper, nestled in a kraft tube.
---------------
A powerhouse in both taste and effect, this strain undoubtedly lives up to its name. With dense, sticky buds peppered with shiny trichomes, Power is as beautiful as it is effective.
Power omits a delicious citrus, lime nose that translates beautifully into the flavor upon inhalation. Accompanied by a spicy, kushy earthiness and a hint of chem, this strain creates a palette as enjoyable as its mellow effects. Perfectly chill and wonderfully tingly, Power will leave you feeling blissed out.
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid Lineage: Scotty 2 Hotty X Gary Payton Top Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene Taste: Kush, Lime, Spicy roma: Chem, Floral, Citrus Effects: Mellow, Tingly, Cerebral
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.