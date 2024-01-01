About this product
About this strain
Trop Cherry (aka Tropicana Cherry, or Cherry Trop) is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics. Trop Cherry is a cross of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies f3. Trop Cherry smells like a dank tangerines and cherry, with a functional daytime high. Relentless Genetics works out of Colorado and also does Rozay, and Frozay. A Trop Cherry just took first place in a Michigan Cannabis Cup in 2022.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item