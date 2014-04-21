Platinum Vape Create DRIVN 510 thread cartridge 0.5mL
Raskal OG, also known as "Raskal OG Kush" is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cali Connection. Made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.