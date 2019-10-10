About this product
About this strain
Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Daywalker is an indica that crosses Trainwreck and Pre-‘98 Bubba Kush. Earthy, sweet, piney, and floral, Daywalker is a tasty treat that will put you in a state of relaxation and bliss. Buds are light green in color with purple speckles and a similar bud structure to parent strain Trainwreck.
Daywalker effects
About this brand
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.