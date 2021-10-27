About this product
Mango, also known as "Mango OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango. Growers say this Mango comes in large buds that are the size of a softball and takes 9-11 weeks to flower.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.