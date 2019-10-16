Platinum Vape Super Jack (Sativa) Prepacked Flower 3.5g
Super Jack, also known as "Super Jack Herer" and "Super Silver Jack," is a sativa marijuana strain. Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.