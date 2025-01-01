About All-in-One Kit:



Introducing the PLUGPLAY™ AIO—your new everyday essential. This all-in-one package pairs our sleek, redesigned 300mAh rechargeable battery with your favorite PLUG™ in a single grab-and-go kit. Engineered with optimized voltage specs, USB-C fast charging, and a compact, pocket-friendly build, the AIO is the perfect addition to your PLUGPLAY™ collection. Non-disposable and designed to match your lifestyle—just plug, play, and keep it moving.



About PLUGPLAY™ Northern Lights:



Experience the timeless allure of Northern Lights, an Indica-dominant hybrid crafted from Afghani and Thai strains. Renowned for its rich flavor and smooth experience, this exceptional hybrid is ideal for enhancing any moment, day or night.



Disclaimer:



A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

