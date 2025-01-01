About this product
About All-in-One Kit:
Introducing the PLUGPLAY™ AIO—your new everyday essential. This all-in-one package pairs our sleek, redesigned 300mAh rechargeable battery with your favorite PLUG™ in a single grab-and-go kit. Engineered with optimized voltage specs, USB-C fast charging, and a compact, pocket-friendly build, the AIO is the perfect addition to your PLUGPLAY™ collection. Non-disposable and designed to match your lifestyle—just plug, play, and keep it moving.
About PLUGPLAY™ Northern Lights:
Experience the timeless allure of Northern Lights, an Indica-dominant hybrid crafted from Afghani and Thai strains. Renowned for its rich flavor and smooth experience, this exceptional hybrid is ideal for enhancing any moment, day or night.
Disclaimer:
A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
All-in-Ones: Northern Lights
PLUGPLAY™Vape pens
About this brand
PLUGPLAY™
PLUGPLAY™ redefines the vaping and smoking experience with its advanced, high-quality product range designed for discerning users. Our flagship product, the PLUGPLAY™ vape system, offers over 350+ puffs per charge with a potent 500mAH PLAY™ battery, ensuring maximum flavor and efficiency for on-the-go dabbing. Complementing the vape line, the Justplay all-in-one vape embodies simplicity and performance, adhering to our high standards in a user-friendly package.
Expanding our offerings, JOINTS™ by PLUGPLAY™ combines high-end craftsmanship with high-grade ingredients. These premium joints are infused with exclusive PLUG™ oil blends and potent THCa diamonds, targeting relaxation, creativity, and euphoria with batch-specific, indoor-grown flowers.
Introducing our latest innovation, Plugplay 6 Packs, which elevates your smoking experience by delivering an eighth of premium indoor flower enhanced with kief. Divided into six strain-specific joints, each containing 0.7 grams, the 6 Packs ensure that both freshness and potency are optimized for the ultimate experience.
With PLUGPLAY™, whether you choose to vape or indulge in our expertly crafted joints, expect a seamless and premium experience every time.
