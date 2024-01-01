VAPE - 1g RNBW PLUGPLAY™: RNBW PUNCH

by PLUGPLAY™
About this product

ESCAPE with PLUGPLAY™’s newest collaborative strain, RNBW PUNCH! This limited-edition Exotics strain is crafted in partnership with RNBW, delivering a fun and energetic profile with aromatic notes that make it the perfect companion for the spooky season. Powered by Rainbow Punch, the hybrid strain behind this creation is a potent choice for those seeking a dynamic and uplifting experience. Find it exclusively at PLUGPLAY™ verified licensed retailers.
About this brand

PLUGPLAY™
PLUGPLAY™ redefines the vaping and smoking experience with its advanced, high-quality product range designed for discerning users. Our flagship product, the PLUGPLAY™ vape system, offers over 350+ puffs per charge with a potent 500mAH PLAY™ battery, ensuring maximum flavor and efficiency for on-the-go dabbing. Complementing the vape line, the Justplay all-in-one vape embodies simplicity and performance, adhering to our high standards in a user-friendly package.

Expanding our offerings, JOINTS™ by PLUGPLAY™ combines high-end craftsmanship with high-grade ingredients. These premium joints are infused with exclusive PLUG™ oil blends and potent THCa diamonds, targeting relaxation, creativity, and euphoria with batch-specific, indoor-grown flowers.

Introducing our latest innovation, Plugplay 6 Packs, which elevates your smoking experience by delivering an eighth of premium indoor flower enhanced with kief. Divided into six strain-specific joints, each containing 0.7 grams, the 6 Packs ensure that both freshness and potency are optimized for the ultimate experience.

With PLUGPLAY™, whether you choose to vape or indulge in our expertly crafted joints, expect a seamless and premium experience every time.
