(Clementine x Trop Cherrry x Orange Cookie Chem) Tropical Thunder is a Plume special blend of cherries, berries, and tangy citrus. Trop Cherry brings serious notes of cherries and limes while Orange Cookie Chem kicks in with orange tang and chemmy aromas Finally, Clementine peeps its incredible citrus forward head in and provides kicks of serious orange and bright lemons. Effects leaning towards sativa dominant energy with bursts of creativity and a relaxing body. Plume Pre-Rolls are made with hand selected flower. Full buds, never trim. They are then hand packed by our team of Pre-Roll artists. Finally, they are tucked in on top to a little crown making sure you know this is fit for absolute ROYALTY! Our Two Packs include two .5g Pre-Rolls.