(Grape Gas x Jet Fuel x Northern Lights) Two Nuggs is a pungently sweet grape forward Hybrid strain perfect for those who enjoy intense body relief, happy thoughts, boosts in energy, and euphoria. The flavor does not disappoint, while being predominantly grape, there are surprising notes of a pine forest in the crisp autumn air. Plume Pre-Rolls are made with hand selected flower. Full buds, never trim. They are then hand packed by our team of Pre-Roll artists. Finally, they are tucked in on top to a little crown making sure you know this is fit for absolute ROYALTY! Our Two Packs include two .5g Pre-Rolls.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Plume is a brand new Boutique Cannabis Brand that's sure to take you to new heights. Whether you're chasing the clouds with our Plume disposables, soaring with our special Nanotech gummies, or lifting off with our Infused Pre-Rolls; Plume is sure to get you to Take Flight on your next adventure. We are a strong team of like minded individuals with diverse backgrounds and over 30 years of cannabis experience. We are passionate about cannabis and people. TakeFlight with us now and grab one of our top tier distillate infused products today! Whether you're in the mood for a super sour treat like our Super Sour Haze Plume 2 gram vape or something tantalizingly sweet like our Blueberry Cream Infused 1.25 gram Pre-Roll; we've got something for everyone