Plume Cherry Pie 1.25G Infused Pre-Roll

by Plume
THC —CBD —

About this product

Every puff of a Plume "flavor" Infused Pre-roll is elevated with an infusion of high potency, pure THC.

Take Flight with our infused prerolls, great for high potency users or for puff, puff, pass sessions with friends!
Are you ready to fly to the moon? Blast off with our Cherry Pie. This flavor is sure to please the most elite connoisseurs. With pops of cherry, blue raspberry, and a little something pastry like coming through this has a little something for everyone

About this brand

Plume
Plume is a brand new Boutique Cannabis Brand that's sure to take you to new heights. Whether you're chasing the clouds with our Plume disposables, soaring with our special Nanotech gummies, or lifting off with our Infused Pre-Rolls; Plume is sure to get you to Take Flight on your next adventure. We are a strong team of like minded individuals with diverse backgrounds and over 30 years of cannabis experience. We are passionate about cannabis and people. TakeFlight with us now and grab one of our top tier distillate infused products today! Whether you're in the mood for a super sour treat like our Super Sour Haze Plume 2 gram vape or something tantalizingly sweet like our Blueberry Cream Infused 1.25 gram Pre-Roll; we've got something for everyone

License(s)

  • MO, US: 412-606-9995
