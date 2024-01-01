A cross of The Soap X Apples & Bananas

The Soap is a sativa dominant hybrid strain (70% sativa/30% indica) created through crossing the delicious Animal Mints X Kush Mints strains. Although its name may be The Soap, this bud has a flavor that's anything but. Each delicious toke brings on tastes of sour citrus, sweet woody pine and a touch of spicy sharp cheese. The aroma follows the same profile, although it does have a punch of spicy pungent diesel to it, too. The The Soap high will hit you a few seconds after your final toke, smashing into your brain and instantly scrubbing away any negative moods or racing thoughts. Instead, you'll feel a sense of lifted and heady calm that's permeated by a glowing warmth of happiness. A tingly body high accompanies this euphoric boost, filling your body with get-up-and-move stimulation that can prove to be arousing at times if you're not mindful of your dosage. With these effects and its high 16-35% average THC level, The Soap is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain, depression and insomnia. This bud has oversized diamond-shaped minty green nugs with lots of orange hairs and a frosty thick coating of golden-white crystal trichomes.

Apples and Bananas is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious [(Platinum Cookies X Granddaddy Purple) X Blue Power] X Gelatti strains. When it comes to the flavor of this bud, the name says it all. Apples and Bananas packs a sweet and fruity taste that's filled with delicious sugary bananas and sharply sour apples, with a touch of black pepper to it, too. The aroma takes a spicier turn, with sharp punches of savory diesel and sweet chemicals added in. The Apples and Bananas high is just as delicious, with full-bodied effects that will hit you hard and leave you dazed. You'll feel the heady effects almost immediately, lifting your mind into a state of happy euphoria that's accompanied by a boost of creativity. As you find your mind wandering through artistic ideas and visions, a deeply relaxing tingle will begin to work its way throughout your entire body. This buzzing effect can turn stimulating and arousing at times, too. These effects combined with its super high 23-30% average THC level and 2% CBD level make Apples and Bananas a great choice for treating chronic pain, depression, chronic stress, appetite loss or nausea and muscle spasms or cramps. This bud has grape-shaped fluffy forest green nugs with deep purple leaves, matching undertones and thin orange hairs.



