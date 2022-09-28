About this product
When night falls and it’s time to unwind, a relaxing blend of THC and CBD means peace of mind is only a bite away.
With flavors reminiscent of a calming cup of tea, Blackberry + Lemon gummies are a wonderful way to enhance your evening relaxation ritual.
Each gummy contains 4.5mg THC and 0.5mg CBD.
20 servings per container.
• Made with All Natural Colors and Flavors
• Low Dose
• Kosher Ingredients
• Gluten Free
• Low Calorie (5 calories per gummy)
