When night falls and it’s time to unwind, a relaxing blend of THC and CBD means peace of mind is only a bite away.



With flavors reminiscent of a calming cup of tea, Blackberry + Lemon gummies are a wonderful way to enhance your evening relaxation ritual.



Each gummy contains 4.5mg THC and 0.5mg CBD.



20 servings per container.



--

• Made with All Natural Colors and Flavors

• Low Dose

• Kosher Ingredients

• Gluten Free

• Low Calorie (5 calories per gummy)

