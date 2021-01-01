About this product

Celebrate Pride with PLUS! Our best-selling limited edition Pride Rainbow Sherbet gummy is back for the 4th year in a row. Made with an uplifting Sativa blend, each perfectly dosed gummy contains 5mg of THC. What makes these gummies even sweeter? For every tin sold PLUS will donate a portion of proceeds to the San Francisco-based Transgender, Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project (TGIJP) to further their mission of ending the human rights abuses committed against Black and Brown TGI people inside of California prisons, jails, detention centers and beyond. Elevate your mood and join the celebration with this festive limited edition flavor!