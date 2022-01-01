About this product
This genetic combination delivers a sweet and sour aroma with distinctly earthy undertones. Enjoy Rocky D in small doses to maintain a functional buzz that mutes minor aches while dulling your sense of fatigue and stress.
THC: 21.27%
CBD: 00.44%
Poppy Flower
Poppy Flower
Inspired by the striking beauty of the California Poppy Flower fields, we are proud to present a new strain of excellence when it comes to top quality cannabis. Just like the intoxicating views of California's world famous poppy fields, our pristine product is specifically grown to inspire and revitalize our users with a true California cannabis experience.