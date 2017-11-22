Potent Farms
Bubble Bomb
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 4%CBD 9%
About this product
Big on flavor, big on yield and big on potency, Bubble Bomb is a strain that offers growers a little of everything. The indica dominance gives the traditional squat and bushy plant structure and the short internodal distances increase the number of bud sites, maximizing yields. Indoor flowering times of 8-9 weeks mean this strain puts on size quickly, and yields of around 600g/m2 make it an excellent choice for commercial growers.Outdoor Bubble Bomb’s production increases significantly given the right conditions and plants will be ready come the end of October. Yields can easily hit 750g/m2+. The first-rate Bubblegum smell and flavor are definite highlights; the sugary sweet, bubblegum tang, combined with the potency of the THC Bomb genetics make this a true connoisseur strain. The high is typically indica, offering a narcotic long lasting buzz with excellent medicinal qualities.
Bubblegum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
263 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
