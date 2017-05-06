Potent Farms
La SAGE
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
La S.A.G.E. is an amazing selection from a regular S.A.G.E. strain and a Skunk Sam male from seed. The result is true Hybrid 60% Sativa/ 40% Indica.It produces dense flowers and is covered in resin at the end of flowering. Its first entry into the Cannabis Scene came when it was entered in the Bio-Cup which was judged by the likes of Shanti Baba and Howard Marks a.k.a.Mr Nice. I t won 1st place right away. The following summer it was entered at the Irun Cup in the Basque country and won 2nd place for Sativa. Then it tested the highest THC of all entries at the last High Times Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam. Three entries- three wins- La S.A.G.E is the ideal plant for all the Sativa lovers who like to also get good production.
SAGE effects
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
