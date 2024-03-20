Our delicious, Full Spectrum Vegan CBD Gummies include 20mg of CBD per serving and have less than 0.3% THC on a dry weight basis. Our hemp is organically grown, non-GMO, Formulated in the USA, Thirds Party Tested, Gluten Free, and Caffeine Free. There is no high-fructose corn syrup, gelatin, or artificial colors, just the highest quality vegan CBD gummies. The FDA does not allow CBD providers to make any claims about health benefits, so, we'll just let you know what our customers say. Our customers with insomnia tell us these full-spectrum gummies are helpful in getting a deep, restful, and restorative sleep. Our customers with chronic pain like sports injuries and arthritis tell us these all-natural gummies keep the pains at bay. These premium vegan gummies are a great addition to your daily health routine.

Show more