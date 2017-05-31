Fruit Punch Feminized seeds’ origin can be traced back to the 1980s when their parent genes, Northern Lights and Haze, found their way into the hands of Dutch geneticists. They created the renowned Fruit Punch Feminized cannabis.



The majority of first-time growers may find the germination process of all cannabis seeds extremely difficult, but thanks to the Fruit Punch Feminized seeds and their genetic composition because they are easy to grow. It all essentially boils down to the method and mode of germination used. One method used in the process and preparation for germinating Fruit Punch Feminized cannabis seeds appears to be a better, if not the best, choice; the paper-towel method. We recommend the following critical steps to achieve the best results when germinating Fruit Punch seeds:



Organize your supplies, which should include water, a paper towel, high-quality Fruit Punch Feminized seeds, a plate, and tweezers.

Soak the paper towels in water for a few minutes before wringing them out to remove excess water. Place the paper on the plate after that.

Fold the damp towel over the seeds, leaving about an inch of space between them.

To keep the moisture in, wrap with a second damp paper towel. When you need to add more water, don’t add too much so that it soaks.

Check underneath the paper towels for water and, if present, drain it.

Store the paper towel layout in a drawer or cabinet. Any warm, dark location would suffice.

Ensure to constantly check up on the setup every 18 to 24 hours to ensure it is moist enough and in the right conditions

