G13 strain, also known as Government Indica Strain 1, is a beautiful Indica-dominant hybrid with a mysterious origin and a legendary reputation. According to numerous urban legends, G13 strain was a creation of the US government in the early 1970s. However, it is very hard to prove this notion because weed was illegal then, making it impossible for breeders to track down the specific genetics. The G13 strain is a testament to the creativity and innovation of cannabis breeders and growers, who have transformed a ‘secret experiment’ into a legendary cannabis strain.



Germinating cannabis seeds activates the dormant embryo inside the seed, stimulating it to sprout a root and a stem. There are several methods to germinate weed seeds, but one of the most common and simple ones is the paper towel method. Here are the nine steps to germinate G13 seeds using the paper towel method:



Gather your materials, including some G13 seeds, two clean plates, paper towels, a spray bottle with water, and a pair of tweezers.

Soak the paper towels in water or use the spraying bottle and wring out the excess. The paper towels should be moist but not dripping wet.

Place one paper towel on one plate and spread it evenly. Carefully place your G13 cannabis seeds on top of the paper towel about an inch apart.

Cover the G13 seeds with the second moistened paper towel and add enough water to keep them moist.

Cover the plate with the second plate upside down to create a dark and humid environment for the seeds. Ensure there is some air space between the plates to allow some oxygen exchange.

Store the plates in a dark and warm place, such as a cupboard or a drawer. Avoid exposing the plates to direct sunlight or cold drafts.

Check on your G13 strain seeds daily and spray them with water if they look dry. Do not overwater them or let them sit in stagnant water, which can cause mold or rot.

After three to ten days, some white taproots emerge from the seeds. This means they have germinated successfully and can be cultivated in soil or another growing medium.

Carefully transfer your germinated G13 seeds to small pots filled with moist soil or another growing medium. Make a small hole about half an inch deep and gently place the seed with the taproot pointing down. Cover the G13 seed lightly with soil and water it gently.

