Orange Creamsicle cartridge

by Pressed
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Remember those endless summer days with sticky fingers and orange-stained smiles? Meet our Orange Creamsicle flavor that'll take your taste buds on a trip down memory lane. It is the perfect mashup of zesty orange vibes and creamy vanilla dreams making every hit feel like a sunny day at the beach.

About this strain

Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content in the high 20% range, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pressed
Pressed
Shop products
Pressed is a celebration of your favorite bright and fruity strains. whatever your vibe, from bright citrus Tangie to juicy Blackberry, we have a strain that's just right for you.

Grown ethically and extracted with the purest processes so the strains can be experienced in their fullest!

at Pressed, everything is always in season!

License(s)

  • WA, US: 604071642 - 430643
Notice a problem?Report this item