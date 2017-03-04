About this product
About this strain
Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content in the high 20% range, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
