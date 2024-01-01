Peach Rings all-in-one vape

by Pressed
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Peach Rings is a burst of sweet, tangy peach flavor with a sweet finish that is totally irresistible. As iconic as those friendship bracelets, it keeps you coming back for more. Every puff is like biting into juicy, ripe sugar-coated peachiness.

About this strain

Peach Ringz is a hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Marionberry with Eddy OG, and like their candy namesake, these verdant buds shine bright with trichomes. Reviewers on Leafly say Peach Ringz makes them feel happy, focused, and tingly. Peach Ringz has 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain ideal for moderately experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene; the nose is tropical and with a sweet peach flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of depression, stress, and anxiety. The original breeder of Peach Ringz is Dying Breed Seeds.

Pressed
Pressed is a celebration of your favorite bright and fruity strains. whatever your vibe, from bright citrus Tangie to juicy Blackberry, we have a strain that's just right for you.

Grown ethically and extracted with the purest processes so the strains can be experienced in their fullest!

At Pressed, everything is always in season!

  • WA, US: 604071642 - 430643
