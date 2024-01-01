Purple Nerdz all-in-one vape

by Pressed
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

It’s the perfect mix of fruity sweetness and a tart twist, hitting harder than a viral video and smoother than your best friend's social feed . Enjoy the grape goodness of your favorite tiny crunchy candies in a flavorful vapor form that would leave any sweet tooth impressed.

About this strain

Nerds, also known as "Nerdz," "Blue Nerds," "Pink Nerds," "Nerds OG," "Nerdz OG," and "Blue Nerdz" is a balanced hybrid weed strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with Grape Ape. The effects of Nerds are euphoric and cerebral. Nerds has a reputation for stimulating creativity. This strain features a grape forward flavor profile with undertones of sweet and fruity strawberry. Nerds THC level is around 15% which makes it an ideal strain choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Nerds was originally bred by Oregon Microgrowers Guild. The weed strain Nerds is only for adults age 21 or older and is not associated with the candy of the same name.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pressed
Pressed
Shop products
Pressed is a celebration of your favorite bright and fruity strains. whatever your vibe, from bright citrus Tangie to juicy Blackberry, we have a strain that's just right for you.

Grown ethically and extracted with the purest processes so the strains can be experienced in their fullest!

At Pressed, everything is always in season!

License(s)

  • WA, US: 604071642 - 430643
Notice a problem?Report this item