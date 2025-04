As Henry Ford once said: “Working together is success!”



Primo Vibes gives you the best of both worlds, and puts the Entourage Effect at your fingertips all in one easy-to-use package with Synergy Gummies, featuring mouth watering flavors including Pineapple, Strawberry, and Blue Raspberry! Our invigorating formulation, made with a 1:1 ratio of 10mg each of Hemp-derived CBD and Delta 9 THC, combines the potent, fast-acting effects of Delta 9 with the long lasting support of CBD, both sourced from Federally Legal Hemp plants, grown right here in the USA.



Synergy is Gluten-Free and Vegan friendly, made with only the best All Natural ingredients that nature has to offer. Synergy is 3rd Party Lab Tested for purity and strength, like all Primo Vibes products, so you can be certain of our products’ contents and quality.

read more