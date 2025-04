Made using only nature’s best all natural, Vegan, and Gluten-Free ingredients, our Blueberry CBD 25mg + 5mg Melatonin Sleep Gummies makes it easier than ever to find your ideal amount of Hemp-derived Cannabinoids to help you get a great nights sleep. With 30 tasty pieces per bottle, totaling 750mg, making Primo Vibes not only effective, but economical as well!



Keeping our customers’ safety in mind, every batch of our Blueberry CBD 25mg + 5mg Melatonin Sleep Gummies are 3rd Party Lab Tested for strength and purity, just like all of our Alternative Health and Wellness Products, so you can rest easy knowing you have a product you can trust.

read more