Delta 9 is perhaps the most popular cannabinoid, but it can be hard to find in states with strict Cannabis laws. That’s why Primo Vibes Delta 9 Gummy Squares are made with Delta 9 derived from hemp plants instead of cannabis, making them completely legal to purchase and enjoy. These 30mg gummies are great for those who are already experienced with Cannabinoids, sure to give you a mind, body, and spirit elevating experience that you won’t forget.



Choose from great all natural flavors like Wild Berry and Blue Raspberry!

