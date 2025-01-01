About this product
Discover the Power of The Entourage Effect with Optima Super Spectrum Capsules from Primo Vibes! Optima marks an exciting new chapter for Hemp-derived Alternative Health and Wellness Products, presenting a unique and easy-to-use way to get your daily dose of mind and body supporting Cannabinoids, featuring 50mg each of CBD and CBG, along with 10mg of CBDa to promote physical and mental wellness naturally.
Optima’s Proprietary Blend of Hemp Extracts puts the power of the Entourage Effect at your fingertips. While many already know about CBD’s potential health benefits and CBG’s energizing effects, CBDa is quickly gaining in popularity as well thanks to reports of its potential to help with Nausea and Inflammation while providing a natural boost to the body. Taken together, each Cannabinoid is able to interact more efficiently with the body’s own Endocannabinoid System, meaning greater benefits to mind and body.
Optima, like all Primo Vibes Products, is 3rd Party Lab Tested to ensure we deliver a high quality product you can trust. Discover the difference with Optima!
Primo Vibes
Primo Vibes is the leader in Alternative Wellness, offering a diverse collection of Hemp-infused Edibles, Tinctures, Topicals and more. Our All Natural options are crafted with Vegan-friendly and Gluten-Free ingredients, and 3rd Party Lab-tested so you know you always have a trustworthy option when you choose Primo Vibes.
