Purple Berry is an indica-dominant strain that crosses genetics from Grandaddy Purple and Blueberry. It stays true to its colorful lineage and produces dense green flowers that are streaked with purples and blues, and sometimes pinks and oranges. Purple Berry gives off a sweet smell with just a hint of nuttiness; the taste follows suit with an overwhelmingly blueberry flavor. Though a strain with heavy effects, many consumers report that it is less sedative and allows for some mental alertness while providing a strong body buzz.