About this product
Our newest top shelf flower brand, Private Reserve features strains that produce smaller yields but shine in their quality. This line of limited edition flower is guaranteed to impress even the most demanding of smokers.
Only our highest testing buds make it into this elite group.
Only our highest testing buds make it into this elite group.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Private Reserve
Private Reserve features strains that produce smaller yields that shine in their quality guaranteed to impress even the classiest of smokers.