Loading...

Product of Los Angeles

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

2 products
Product image for Menta Chocolate Bar 200mg
Chocolates
Menta Chocolate Bar 200mg
by Product of Los Angeles
THC 200%
CBD 0%
Product image for Agua De Flor Sandia 110mg
Beverages
Agua De Flor Sandia 110mg
by Product of Los Angeles
THC 110%
CBD 0%