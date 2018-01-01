Chocolope marijuana strain is a Sativa dominant marijuana hybrid introduced by DNA Genetics. Chocolope marijuana has a very delightful mint chocolate aroma and flavour. This cannabis strain induces strong cerebral high yet maintains focus. This weed can be enjoyed by most users thanks to her moderate 15-21% THC levels, beginners should be mindful of the dose. Chocolope marijuana strain is best to be taken at day and evening time as it boosts energy and uplifts mood.

Show more