About this product
An herbal smoking blend of mint blossoms & greenery to help you get on it and feel good.* 1 full ounce (28 grams) of loose-leaf herbs in a resealable pouch made exclusively from 100% compostable materials. Roll solo or mix with other plants for an herbal spliff. Suggested pairings include dancing, road trips, and to-do lists.
Contains organic, food-grade herbs:
- Raspberry leaf
- Peppermint leaf & flower
- Holy Basil leaf & flower
- Marshmallow leaf
- Mullein leaf
- Sage leaf
- Skullcap leaf & flower
- Gotu Kola leaf & flower
NO tobacco, NO nicotine, NO cannabis, NO CBD or THC, NO synthetics, NO additives, NO isolates
Terpene profile: Menthol, Borneol, Camphor
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Not for use during pregnancy or lactation. If you have a medical condition or take medications, please consult with your doctor before use.
About this brand
Puff Herbals
Puff Herbals is an herbal wellness brand centered around the ritual of smoking, founded and formulated by a clinical herbalist. Advocating herbalism for smokers of all plants, we're on a mission to make your rituals potent & purposeful by enhancing your cannabis experience with targeted herbal support.
Adding smokable herbs to your cannabis is a way to naturally guide and target your high by enhancing desired effects and diminishing unwanted ones. By adding smoking herbs to your cannabis, in addition to inhaling the cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds in your cannabis, you’re now getting the phytoconstituents of the herbs as well. This is a great way to naturally add desired terpenes to your smoke as well as counterbalance any potential negative “side” effects of cannabis.
Puff Herbals was founded on the belief that working with herbs through smoke can be a vital part of a holistic wellness practice. Our vision is to make herbalism fun, and we've formulated all of our blends with recreational pairings in mind for enhanced enjoyment of the present moment.
Smoke weeds everyday!
