Puffing Bird

Portable Enail by Puffing Bird™

About this product

This is a portable unit that you can simply dab anywhere.

It is rechargeable battery powered, so you will never need to worry about burning yourself.

So what's in the box?

- 1 x Portable enail with battery included
- 1 x Glass bubbler attachment
- 1 x Magnetic carb cap with dab tool
- 1 x Titanium nail
- 1 x Ceramic nail
- 1 x Silicone wax jar
- 1 x USB charging cable
- 1 x Case

https://puffingbird.com/products/puffing-bird-portable-enail-erig
