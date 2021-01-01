Puffing Bird
Portable Enail by Puffing Bird™
About this product
This is a portable unit that you can simply dab anywhere.
It is rechargeable battery powered, so you will never need to worry about burning yourself.
So what's in the box?
- 1 x Portable enail with battery included
- 1 x Glass bubbler attachment
- 1 x Magnetic carb cap with dab tool
- 1 x Titanium nail
- 1 x Ceramic nail
- 1 x Silicone wax jar
- 1 x USB charging cable
- 1 x Case
https://puffingbird.com/products/puffing-bird-portable-enail-erig
