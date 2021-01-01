About this product

This is a portable unit that you can simply dab anywhere.



It is rechargeable battery powered, so you will never need to worry about burning yourself.



So what's in the box?



- 1 x Portable enail with battery included

- 1 x Glass bubbler attachment

- 1 x Magnetic carb cap with dab tool

- 1 x Titanium nail

- 1 x Ceramic nail

- 1 x Silicone wax jar

- 1 x USB charging cable

- 1 x Case



https://puffingbird.com/products/puffing-bird-portable-enail-erig