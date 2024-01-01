Experience the irresistible tang of our Sour Fruit Snacks, featuring the tantalizing flavors of apple, peach, and watermelon. Each bite is a mouth-watering journey, with the crisp and juicy taste of apple, the delicate sweet and sour tang of peach, and the refreshing juiciness of watermelon. These vegan fruit snacks are guilt-free, made with real fruit juice and free from gluten. Savor the perfect balance of sour and sweetness with our Sour Fruit Snacks, a delightful treat for your taste buds.

