About this product
Devil Fruit x Grease Monkey Rocket (1.6g)
PunchPre-rolls
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:AnxiousDry eyesDry mouth
- Feelings:RelaxedTinglyCreative
- Helps with:PainAnxietyStress
Devil Fruit effects are mostly calming.
Devil Fruit is a 70% indica strain bred by Medical Seed Co. through crossing Shiskaberry and Great White Shark. This high-CBD sweet and spicy in flavor and delivers a light cerebral stimulation followed by comfortable full-body effects. Outdoor Devil Fruit plants finish in the first half of October while indoor gardens flower in about 65 days.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Punch
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item