Punch Live Rosin Trop Cherry (1g) Tier 4

by Punch Edibles & Extracts
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Tier 4 Trop Cherry (Tropicanna cookies x Cherry Gelato Punch Extracts Live Rosin is produced in a climate controlled environment to preserve taste and smell. We utilize ultra purified ice and water resulting in a contaminant free product. Available in 4 tiers and both fresh press and badder. Dab Between 420-520*

About this strain

Trop Cherry (aka Tropicana Cherry, or Cherry Trop) is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics. Trop Cherry is a cross of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies f3. Trop Cherry smells like a dank tangerines and cherry, with a functional daytime high. Relentless Genetics works out of Colorado and also does Rozay, and Frozay. A Trop Cherry just took first place in a Michigan Cannabis Cup in 2022.



