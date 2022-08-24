About this product
Pure CBD Exchange provides wholesale purchasing options and pricing to customers seeking to buy hemp and CBD products in large quantities.
Account managers are provided to wholesale customers to assist in completing transactions and to ensure that the process goes smoothly. Account representatives are available via email and can provide you with a wholesale pricing catalog to get started.
No product reviews
About this brand
Pure CBD Exchange
CBD-Rich Hemp products.
Organically grown, CO2 Extracted, Organic ingredients.
Relax like mountain people.
