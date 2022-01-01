Trim is the excess snipping of leaves from buds of marijuana plants

-

Alaskan Thunder is a classic Sativa strain known for its clear and uplifting effects. Patients are able to stay focused and be productive while still experiencing the calming and carefree aspects of the strain.

-

North American Sativa

-

Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 70% Sativa / 30% Indica

-

Aroma: earthy, pine, and skunk

-

Flavor: menthol, nutty chocolate, and fruity banana

-

Effects: strong, euphoric and energizing head and mental effect, induce deep introspective thoughts and promote social interactions

-

Possible benefits: relaxation, mental clarity, feelings of inspiration, happiness and motivation.

-

May help with these conditions: depression, stress, other mental illnesses, ADD/ADHD, PTSD, lethargy, personality disorders, pain relief, muscle/joint aches, and eating disorders