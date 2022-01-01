Trim is the excess snipping of leaves from buds of marijuana plants

Blue Dream is a very happy and euphoric strain, putting users in a fantastically easy-going mood. Often considered a great choice for beginners but equally enjoyed by the seasoned patient as well.

Blueberry x Super Silver Haze

Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 70% Sativa / 30% Indica

Aroma: fruity and herbal

Flavor: blueberry, citrus, and sweet candy

Effects: mellow properties, makes experiences more enjoyable and less stressful, wind down before bed

Possible benefits: alleviate tension, efficient and long-lasting symptom relief

May help with these conditions: aches and pains, mental illnesses, stomach problems, chronic stress, chronic pain, nausea, anxiety, headaches, inflammation, PTSD, bipolar disorder, depression, and insomnia.