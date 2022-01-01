About this product
Trim is the excess snipping of leaves from buds of marijuana plants
Blue Dream is a very happy and euphoric strain, putting users in a fantastically easy-going mood. Often considered a great choice for beginners but equally enjoyed by the seasoned patient as well.
Blueberry x Super Silver Haze
Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 70% Sativa / 30% Indica
Aroma: fruity and herbal
Flavor: blueberry, citrus, and sweet candy
Effects: mellow properties, makes experiences more enjoyable and less stressful, wind down before bed
Possible benefits: alleviate tension, efficient and long-lasting symptom relief
May help with these conditions: aches and pains, mental illnesses, stomach problems, chronic stress, chronic pain, nausea, anxiety, headaches, inflammation, PTSD, bipolar disorder, depression, and insomnia.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
About this brand
Pure Dakota
We are Bismarck's medical marijuana manufacturing facility.
Our mission is to be a trusted provider of high quality marijuana products that exceeds industry standards, while advancing wellness for patients across North Dakota.
We are committed to providing registered qualifying patients in ND with consistent access to safe and effective medical marijuana products.
We have assembled a team of industry leaders with extensive experience within the medical marijuana field. We understand our responsibility to the community and the environment and are committed to implementing efficient, practical, and sustainable practices across all phases of our medical marijuana operations.
