About this product
Cheesiel brings together unique genetics of Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel to create a rare connoisseur strain with a wide range of medicinal potential.
-
Big Buddha Cheese x NYC Diesel
-
Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 70% Sativa / 30% Indica
-
Aroma: pungent cheese and diesel
-
Flavor: pine, diesel, and earthy
-
Effects: relaxing and soothing, mentally stimulating and thought-provoking properties, euphoric
-
Possible benefits: beneficial for social and creative endeavors, energizing and motivational properties
-
May help with these conditions: multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, eye pressure, and inflammation issues, stress, social anxiety, chronic pain, migraines, lack of appetite, nausea, mood fluctuations, and mental disorders
-
About this brand
Pure Dakota
We are Bismarck's medical marijuana manufacturing facility.
Our mission is to be a trusted provider of high quality marijuana products that exceeds industry standards, while advancing wellness for patients across North Dakota.
We are committed to providing registered qualifying patients in ND with consistent access to safe and effective medical marijuana products.
We have assembled a team of industry leaders with extensive experience within the medical marijuana field. We understand our responsibility to the community and the environment and are committed to implementing efficient, practical, and sustainable practices across all phases of our medical marijuana operations.
State License(s)
101
101