Logo for the brand Pure Ratios

Pure Ratios

CBD Hemp Extract Patented Lozenges

About this product

All-new 50mg strength CBD Hemp Lozenges. Fast delivery. Sustainable absorption.

● Patented slow-release delivery system for efficient bloodstream absorption — get the benefits of CBD faster and longer.
● Sugar-free, 0 calories, and gluten-free.
● Neutralizes acidic pH in the mouth to eliminate plaque, bacteria, and bad breath.
● Infused with wintergreen oil for fresh breath and minty feel to your taste buds.

Ingredients: Peppermint oil, Ethyl Cellulose Polymer, Xylitol, Gum Arabic, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Menthol, Sucralose, Sodium Bicarbonate, Glycerin, Zinc Gluconate, Calcium Sulfate, Wintergreen oil, Potassium Phosphate Dibasic, and Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!