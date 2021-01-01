About this product

Pure Ratios proudly presents our coordinating line of high potency, terpene and essential oils enriched, therapeutic honey oils, perfectly formulated for vaporization in our own stylish, discreet vaporizer pen, or your pen of choice. The beauty of vape is that 50-80% of the inhalation goes directly into the bloodstream, allowing you to quickly and efficiently reap the therapeutic and medicinal benefits from the cannabis/essential oils blend of your choice.